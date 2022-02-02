Tom Holland and Zendaya buy their first house together

After confirming their relationship through their Instagram accounts, Tom Holland and Zendaya They have become one of the favorite couples of the moment in all of Hollywood; However, despite their fame, they have managed to keep their relationship private, where on certain occasions they have allowed us to see their displays of affection, as on this occasion in which the great step that the couple of actors was made known taken to strengthen their relationship: by becoming owners of a luxurious mansion in south west London. Keep reading and know all the details.

Richmond London was the place chosen by the couple of actors to be the destination of their new home. Franz-Marc Frei / Getty images

A home close to family

The mansion It is located in Richmond, southwest of London, which is one of the exclusive and favorite areas of some celebrities and where the rest of the actor’s family is also living. Tom Holland. The couple bought the house for $4 million, which has a country style.

Richmond is one of the favorite districts to own a property by celebrities, among them is Angelina Jolie. Samir Hussein/Getty images

Celebrities in Richmond

Richmond has become one of the favorite places for some celebrities to have a home and it is not surprising, as it is one of the most exclusive, elegant and close to the River Thames districts, which have been the main elements for different celebrities to have decided to acquire a property, some of the celebrities who will become neighbors of Zendaya and Tom Holland They are Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie, David Attenborough and Tom Hardy.