Together again? Kylie Jenner travels to New York to support Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster traveled to New York to accompany Travis Scott, who was honored at the 72nd Parsons Benefit. The couple and their 3-year-old daughter attended the event organized by The New School and posed together on the event’s red carpet.

Scott received the Parsons Table Award and was honored along with Macy’s, Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette; Angela Ahrendts, former Senior Vice President of Apple Retail and former CEO of Burberry; artist Carrie Mae Weems, and designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Although neither Kylie nor Travis have confirmed that they are a couple again, star attendance Keeping Up with the Kardashians to the event undoubtedly fueled rumors about his return.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott made no secret of their affection for each other. “Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together”the source noted. “They were holding hands and seemed to be completely back.”

According to the source, Travis also showed some love for Jenner during his acceptance speech. “Wife (wifey), I love you”. On other occasions, Scott has used that term to refer to Kylie. After the event, Kylie shared a photo of her and Scott with the description: “24 hours in New York”.

Kylie and Travis spent Memorial Day weekend together

On May 31, the day that Memorial Day was commemorated, the couple and their daughter, Stormi, shared time together. “Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together”another source told PEOPLE.

The source clarified that Kylie and Travis are not putting any pressure on their relationship and that they both want to be as present as possible for Stormi, as they have worked hard to create a great family relationship.

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after dating for around two years, however they have remained friendly. and they often spend time together with Stormi. In an interview with the magazine XXL in December 2019, Scott mentioned that he will “always” have love for Kylie.