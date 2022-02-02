Tigres achieves the first transfer of a soccer player with cryptocurrencies

Stefany Ferrer left Tigres for Angel City FC in the first transfer of a female soccer player via cryptocurrency.

The transfer was made through the Bitso platform, which since November 2021 has been a sponsor of Tigres.

Ferrer will play in the first season of Angel City FC, which was founded in 2020 by Natalie Portman.

The transfer was achieved through the Bitso platform, which currently has more than four million users.

Bitso became a sponsor of Tigres in November 2021, becoming the first fintech unicorn to sponsor a Mexican soccer team.

The alliance will also be present in the new Tigres Stadium, which will be “crypto-friendly” because payment with cryptocurrencies will be allowed within its facilities and in its e-commerce stores, according to a press release.

“Since we announced the sponsorship with Bitso, we said that one of the projects we had in mind for the future was to take the first step to new technological platforms and today we are doing it,” said Mauricio Culebro, president of Tigres.

“Achieving the first transaction of a player with crypto puts us in a privileged position and as a club that looks to the future,” he added.

Ferrer was the first international player to sign in the Liga MX Femenil. She played 10 games and scored a goal against Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals of the Grita México A21 tournament.

Tigres reached the final of that tournament with the goal of winning its third consecutive title, but ended up losing it to its staunch rival, Rayadas, in a penalty shootout.

For its part, Angel City FC is a team from the United States National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) that will play its first season in 2022.

The club was founded in 2020 by actress Natalie Portman, tech venture capitalist Kara Nortman, tech entrepreneur Julia Uhrman, and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Its founding investment group also includes tennis player Serena Williams, influencer Lilly Singh (known as Superwoman) and actresses Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria.

“I loved this experience with Tigres, I carry their fans in my heart. Today I have to leave for Los Angeles with great emotion and live an experience where I will continue my path as a professional player”, said Ferrer.

