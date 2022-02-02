this will be the NFL final, all about Rams and Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face each other in the 2022 Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium; That’s why we bring you all the details of the NFL grand final.

Bengals stunned the Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals stunned the Kansas City Chiefs by beating them 27-24 in the American Conference, while the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in the National 20-17, leaving the favorites out of the 2022 Super Bowl.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime and advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, thanks to a field goal by the Evan McPherson 31-yard kicker.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow he finished with 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards and two TDs.

Cincinnati will try to win the super bowl for the first time since the club began play in 1968. They lost twice to San Francisco, in 1982 and 1989.

the Bengals they had lost eight straight playoff games in the NFL since the 1990 season, until they posted two wins this month to reach the AL championship game for the third time.

Rams will play the 2022 Super Bowl at home

The Los Angeles Rams defeated San Francisco 20-17 to win the NFC title and advance to the 2022 Super Bowl that will be played at his home, SoFi Stadium.

Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal with 1:46 left settled a tense battle after the 49ers led 17-7 into the final quarter, but in the fourth and final quarter the Rams closed in 17-14 on a TD pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford that helped Cooper Kupp stroll over the end zone.

The Rams tied at 17 with six and a half minutes to end the fourth quarter on a trusty 40-yard goal from kicker Matt Gay.

It was then that Gay put the Rams up 20-17 for good with a 30-yard field goalalthough San Francisco had one last offense, Garoppolo failed under pressure from the defense and gave the ball away to end the game.

The Rams aspire to a second Super Bowl after harvested in 2000 and after losing three finals in 1980, 2002, 2019.

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show has generated great expectations because it will bring together some of the great exponents of hip hop such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

A couple of weeks ago they released a trailer that shows how, through some masterful chess moves, the poster was formed for the halftime show that will take place at the SoFi Stadium in the city of Los Angeles on February 13.

When and where will the Rams and Bengals meet?

Photo: AFP

The game in which Los Angeles and Cincinnati will seek to raise everything High the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be played on Sunday, February 13.

Schedule: 5:30 in the afternoon (CDMX time).

5:30 in the afternoon (CDMX time). Where will it be played: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which has a capacity of 70,000 people.

The cost of tickets for the great American football party ranges from 154,000 pesos, the cheapest, to 2,150,000 pesos, approximately, in the VIP area.

The match can be seen in Mexico through open televisionas well as on pay TV or cable system channels, and NFL Pass subscribers will have access to all the content of the big match.