This is the possible alignment of Mexico vs. Panama

The Aztec Selection He has a date with destiny. This Wednesday Mexico vs. Panama be in the Aztec stadium will be vital, in the last match of this FIFA Date, within the CONCACAF Octagonal Final.
The meeting is of vital importance Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino its players, because in case of falling against the Central Americans, they would stay out of the direct ticket sites to the Qatar World Cup 2022.
The Azteca National Team has 18 units, the same as U.S, but the goal difference has them in third place in the group; For its part, Panama has 17 points, so a victory in the Colossus of Santa Ursula would catapult them to third and even second, should the Stars and Stripes fall against Honduras.
How do Mexico and Panama get to this match?
In these two games that have been played in the FIFA datethe ‘Tata’ team adds four units, after beating Jamaica by a score of 2-1 in Kingston and a painful draw against Costa Rica The last Sunday.
For their part, the Central Americans fell in the first match against Costa Rica by board 1-0. In their second duel they defeated Jamaica 3-2 in their stadium, and thus remain in fourth place in the group, a place that would put them in the playoffs heading to Qatar 2022.
This Wednesday’s game marks the return of Raul Jimenez with the Mexican team, the striker missed the last two games due to a sore calf. Similarly, the suspension of Hector Moreno Due to the accumulation of yellow cards, it would give rise to Néstor Araujo, according to the analysis of El Warrior.
Possible alignment of Mexico vs. Panama
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Néstor Araujo, César Montes and ‘Cata’ Domínguez
Media: Andrés Guardado, Charly Rodríguez and Héctor Herrera
Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez and Alexis Vega
