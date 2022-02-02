More than a year after they started dating, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have become one of the most relevant couples of the moment. Although the successful model and the basketball player have been somewhat reserved with their relationship, both have shared some of their moments together on their social networks.

What’s more, From the posts on their respective social networks, it is easy to deduce when they are together. Kendall has even been seen in some of Booker’s games with the Phoenix Suns, a team that is one step away from going to the NBA finals. That is why here we share a little more about their relationship and lifestyle.

This is the lifestyle of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Both Kendall and Booker enjoy spending time outdoors and quietly. Both have shared some photos on their social networks of the places they have visited.

In their social networks, Devin jumps at the opportunity to share photos of his dog. For her part, Jenner is also known for her love of animals. In fact, one of the first times the couple was seen in public was leaving a pet store.

In sports, Kendall has been a great support for Booker, who has had a great season with the Phoenix Suns. The model always shares on her Instagram stories when she goes to one of Devin’s games to support him.

Another aspect that characterizes the couple is that both have chosen to have a discreet relationship and like to spend time together at home. Us Weekly recently reported that Kendall and Devin appear to be living together in some capacity. “He has practically moved in with her,” a source told the outlet.