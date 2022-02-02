This is Rihanna’s new lipstick collection

Rihanna’s new line of lipsticks

This is a new line of lipsticks with ten different shades that cover a range that goes from intense red, passing through burgundy and ocher until reaching the nudes. They’re all matte, and according to the brand’s official website, each one is handpicked and curated by Rihanna herself!

This is not the first time that the lipstick make an appearance at Fenty Beauty, in 2017, when the brand was launched it included one of the star products: gloss bomb, a product that continues to be produced to date and has been reinvented with new shades and textures.

The new collection includes ten different shades.

(fentybeauty.com)



A short time later a collection of lipstickIt’s thinner than the ones we commonly know but with more disruptive colors, such as greens, oranges and violets, all in different intensities.

Unlike the products that have been launched previously for the lips, this collection, although it has the extra touch of Rihanna, are much more classic shades to be able to wear more in our day to day. The bonus? Each of the members of this collection contains moisturizer, hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E.