This is how you can wear pants and heels

Yes, we know that it is not a combination that we are used to, sneakers go with formal or casual clothes, but sports? Too! Here we show you some celebs who have worn it and how they have done it, so that you can take inspiration from them.

Selena Gomez

Don’t know where to start? Selena Gomez has the answer! If you want to make a safe bet, it is best to opt for a

sweat suit monochrome. The

outfits in a single color are our favorites for their elegance, as well as being versatile and timeless. Best of all? They are a basic that you probably already have in your wardrobe.

It is not difficult to combine them, the important thing here is if you want to keep the monochromatic look, then opt for sneakers or sandals in the same tone as your outfit, if you want to give it a twistthe best thing you can do is help yourself with the textures and the most comfortable shoes. inn of the season, like XXL platforms.

Joggers, H&M, $299. It is all you need!

Rihanna: Accessories? Yes please!

Undoubtedly the queen of this trend is Rihanna, not only for being one of the first to start wearing this combination, but for how well she knows how to do it. Although it could be that wearing these clothes is more preppy, you also have the option to make it as urban as you want.

How to achieve it? Jewelry is an essential for Riri, so be inspired by her style and layer chains as much as you want, you can use elements such as stones or combine different shades to make them even more visible.

Riri is one of the celebs we’ve seen the most with this combination.

And the heels? It may seem like something super risky, but the sneakers with rhinestones will elevate your look immediately. More accessories? Forever! Do not leave aside the black glasses and of course your favorite bag.