This is how the OCU recommends that we have our refrigerator to save on the electricity bill

The bill of the light It keeps going up and nothing happens. This is one of the hottest topics today, and in the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) They tell you how to save on your bill.

You have it at your fingertips, as much as a container of milk or that salad without calories that you left unfinished the night before.

Because depending on how you have Fridge You can reduce the price of your electricity bill.

Undoubtedly, the very high price of the electricity bill continues to be the subject of debate, and the electrical and the government still unable to find a solution that affects citizens.

light and covid

And it is aggravated economic situation if we take into account that the country has gone through, like the rest, one of the greatest health crises of its recent history.

For this type of reason, it is increasingly necessary to know to what extent it is possible to reduce the electricity bill, so that they do not charge us that money the rest.

It is very simple and surely you can apply it from today. Do you join the revolution of saving? Well, read on and follow these tips from the OCU.

Because in favor of Rights of people, the Organization of consumers and users warns that the way we organize our refrigerator is vital.

Specifically, the Organization of Consumers and Users maintains that up to 31% of the total consumption of electricity our refrigerator takes it.

First, we must install it away from heat sources such as radiators and ovens. Also from sunny places. because if the temperature is greater, it will have to spend more energy to cool.

The temperature It is another fundamental issue that not everyone takes into account: for the interior, the ideal temperature is 5º and for the freezer, you must select -18º.

Placing the food

The food that our refrigerator carries is key to achieving that decisive saving. If we order the food that we are going to store consistently, we will spend less light.

And less electricity. So take advantage of all the spaces in your fridge, those compartments that you normally have empty, and also take advantage of the side column.

Make good use of each hole: the special drawers for foods that need cold. The OCU advises that you avoid putting hot food in the fridge and freezer to prevent the internal temperature from rising.