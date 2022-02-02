This is how Rihanna has hidden her pregnancy this last month

How to dress well: 10 fashion tips that never fail.

How to dress if you are wide hips?

We are all aware of what it meant to find out about this bombing (less if you are part of the 0.0000001% of the population that has not found out that Rihanna is pregnant,PREGNANT!). She and ASAP Rocky revealed two days ago that they are expecting their first child together.although for those who are up to date with what is happening on the Internet, this should not be a big surprise since rumors of her happy news have been circulating for a few months (It is even said that A$AP Rocky predicted almost a decade ago that he would have a child with Rihanna).

In December the doubts began and since the big news was announced, social networks have been flooded with photos of the singer with her partner expressing the emotion of learning that one of the most beloved artists in history is expecting her first child (yes, the album will have to wait). In addition, images or messages of joy have not been the only thing that has circulated on the networks since then, but even memes have been published about it. And what’s left!

We are aware that dressing when you are pregnant is already a challenge and even more so if you make many public appearances, as was the case with Rihanna during the month of January. Anyway, the singer has managed to hide her pregnancy with some classic fashion tricks (ie: loose clothing and bags). Here are some of his latest looks before the big news:

January 27th

A strategically placed stole:

Robert KamauGetty Images

26 of January

A coat giant and a bag perfectly placed:

Robert KamauGetty Images

January 22

Another appearance, another great coat:

Robert KamauGetty Images

January 21st

And one more!

GothamGetty Images

You have to admire the merit of keeping half the world playing guessing games. In addition, we also have a nice update on the subject. Although Rihanna and Rocky haven’t commented on their baby news, ‘People’ reported that becoming parents was the “natural next step,” with a source adding: “Many boys have tried to seduce her, but Rocky has succeeded. From the beginning, he has adored her. He is very romantic and sends flowers to her room all the time. They always have fun together. They joke and are lazy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the love of their lives.”

Also remember that Rocky opened up about possible fatherhood to ‘GQ’ last year, saying: “I think he would be an amazing father“.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meanwhile, social networks continue to freak out with this news that is going to give a lot to talk about. Don’t worry, we will continue to report on the latest in the life of the singer who never ceases to amaze us.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io