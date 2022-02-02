This is how La Maquina will play in Clausura 2022

Although the Closing Tournament 2022 has begun, it is until today that the closure of the market within Liga MX has been terminated and with it the latest additions to the Cruz Azul team, where the changes arose until the last minute of the day, with the addition of Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.

The new face of The Machine has taken a 180 degree turn since it got the ninth, because although it was a formula that worked to obtain the coveted title after long 23 years of waiting, this did not take effect again for the Opening 2021.

That is why the board has put to work on the restructuring, which resulted in 13 casualties, but also the arrival of eight elements: Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Luis Abram, Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.

In these first days, DT Juan Reynoso has chosen to start giving minutes to his signings.

For this start the immovable in the defensive line and goal are Cata Dominguez, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar and Chuy Corona, respectively, but central defender Luis Abram, who has not yet made his debut, will arrive to better protect the defense.

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Luis Mendoza has had to be sacrificed on some occasions to give Mayorga minutes, who comes from Chivas. Too Pumas’ own youth squad, Erik Lira, has had starting matchesit is clear that the teacher is guarding weapons to make this Machine beep again.

Up front, Uriel Antuna is fighting with Bryan Angulo and Santiago Giménez to remain in the starting lineup, and she will be joined in the next few hours by Iván Morales. But until now the initial 11 is still defined and with the arrival of Morales and Romero, the teacher will seek to whistle again, although he has not had a bad start since he has two wins and one loss, remaining undefeated at the early start of Clausura 2022,

The last-minute reinforcements are joined by the departure of Pol Fernández, who terminates the controversial novel between him and the club with his signing to Boca Juniors.

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona and Sebastian Jurado

Defending: Alejandro Mayorga, Jaiber Jiménez, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Juan Escobar and José Martínez.

Media: Erik Lira, Luis Mendoza, José Rivero, Lucas Passerini, Guillermo Fernandez, Romulo Otero, Carlos Rodríguez, Christian Tabó and Rafa Baca.

Forwards: Carlos Antuna, Bryan Angulo, Iván Morales and Santiago Giménez.