This is how ‘God Is A Woman’ sounds, by Ariana Grande, ‘reggaeton’ version

In TikTok we could ‘get lost’ for hours. The conglomeration of ‘random’ content that exists in this social network is alarming, but the thing is that, thanks to its advanced algorithm, what comes out in ‘For you’ It’s addictive, does it happen to you? Well, you’re not alone. When we see the videos of how to get an ‘eyeliner’ done with a tweezers or a credit card (aha) or how to imitate the ‘bubble’ pigtails that have become fashionable, not only does it seem like pure fantasy, but these take us others and others… and we end up seeing how they use some small pieces of paper that are actually soap, without realizing it, so concentrated that we would like to have that attention span in class.

The fact is that this union of free time added to the wonderful algorithm that gives us so much conversation, has led us to viral content that shows what the song would be like ‘God Is A Woman’from Ariana Grandeif it were a great song of ‘reggaeton’.

Just like that, Ari singing: “You, you love it how I move you, you love it how I touch you, my one, when all is said and done, you’ll believe God is a womaaaan” but with that Latin vibe that so hooked.

Can you imagine it?

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘GOD IS A WOMAN’ IN ‘REGGAETON’ VERSION

If you look closely, what the artist Soynaidu does is include some chords, a typical ‘reggaeton’ bass, add the drums, a few additional details and he has it. Forgives?

In the comments people fibrillate because now they need it in their helmets. Shall we join the petition? We join:

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

By the way, if you like these ‘reggaeton’ mixes, the ‘tiktoker’ has more similar content. See how it sounds, too, ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears or the BTS. Speechless.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io