They stop Kylie Jenner’s stalker – Lights of the Century

MEXICO CITY.- A man was arrested this Sunday for violating a restraining order that the model had against him.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Jrue Mesgan approached Jenner’s Beverly Hills home and knocked on the door. A security guard recognized him and called the police.

The subject was arrested for disobeying a court order and bail was set at $20,000.

In past months, Jenner requested a restraining order against Mesgan, since he had been seen on numerous occasions outside his residence and trying to approach her.

Just this month, the model had another negative experience when a 23-year-old man went to a neighbor’s house thinking it was her home. The man brought flowers and planned to ask her to marry him.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s older sister, has also filed warrants against other stalkers.

The Jenners are the daughters of Kris Jenner and half-sisters of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Ron Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is married to rapper Travis Scott and has a daughter named Stormi Webster with him. The couple is currently expecting their second child.

