Tom Cruise got divorced from Katie Holmes in 2012 and the American media indicated that the couple’s separation was due to Scientology, a religion to which the actor has been very devoted for several years.

It is known that the American interpreter is strongly governed by his rules and this meant that Katie was exhausted, so the marriage did not prosper and she asked for a divorce. In addition, she requested full custody of their daughter, Suri, in order to protect her from that religion. In this way, since that time that Tom does not see his daughter who is 15 years old today

However, the actress Leah Reminiwho was also a co-religionist of Scientology for some years, announced that the 59-year-old actor already has a plan to get his daughter backand at the same time to be able to attract her to her religion and thus separate her from her mother.

Likewise, Leah in conversation with the New York Post pointed out that for this religion Katie is an enemy, so the protagonist of “Mission Impossible” sees it as very important to be able to separate her from her Suri.

“Scientology considers Katie to be a suppressive person, an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he cannot be connected to Suri.”, revealed the actress.

Under this line, the actress known for her role in the comedy The King of Queens asserted that “His master plan is to wait until Suri grows up so he can lure her into Scientology and away from Katie.”.

Consequently, it would only be three years before the plan for Tom to lay would begin to take place. However, there is no certainty that the idea presented by the actress is true, so we would have to wait for Suri to come of age to verify it.

Comment on @duplos.cl