They place FC Barcelona among the suitors for Paulo Dybala

There was a lot of talk about him during the winter market but finally his departure was not finalized. paulo dybalaauthor of 11 goals in 28 games this season with the Juventus of Turin, continues to be an important piece of the Piedmontese team. But he has not renewed his contract and in the old lady they give it up for lost.

The 28-year-old Argentine can probably be one of the most attractive players among those who will be released when the campaign ends. So we have seen big teams like Manchester City take an interest in him, and everything indicates that he will unleash an interesting battle for his signing in a few months.

FC Barcelona on stage

Thus, as reported in this case by the newspaper Acenow bursts onto the scene none other than the FC Barcelona. Journalist Rudy Galetti, from Il Corriere dello Sportadvances that the Catalan entity, which due to its delicate economic situation combs the market for opportunities, can follow the Argentine.

Although obviously the big obstacle for his signing will be the high salary demanded by the player. That he will foreseeably consider better offers for the new season, with several teams more than interested, as we said, in welcoming him into his ranks.