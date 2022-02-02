They find 7 dead Hispanics, including three children in Minnesota

Minnesota.- Commotion in a Minnesota community, after the police found 7 deadincluding three children, all members of a hispanic familyinside a house in the Midwest of U.S, reported the authorities on the night of Sunday the 19th.

Is about four adults and three childrenwho were found shortly after police received a 911 report from the family around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The family were carrying out a home welfare check at the house on 13th Street, Moorhead, when they discovered the bodies of the 7 peoplepolice confirmed to KVRR.

The identities of the victims, whose relationship is unclear, have not been revealed, the New York Post reported. However, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday, December 20, that the seven dead found in the house were members of the same family.

According to the report of policethere were no signs of violence or forced entry to the residence, so authorities are not actively looking for any suspects.

“This is an absolutely horrific tragedy, made all the more poignant as it nears the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune.

“My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”

The bodies they were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be performed.

The neighbors said that children they were last seen on Friday, KFGO radio reported. The Moorhead Area School District received information about the victims to help prepare for student attendance, police said.

Moorhead is on the border of Minnesota next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of ​​about 230,000 people.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swanson said the investigation is still active and more information, including the cause of death and identification of the victims, will be released at a later date. victims.