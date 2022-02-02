They detect alleged diversions made by Adrián de la Garza

Monterrey.- The current administration of the Monterrey City Council has announced that deviations and opacity were detected in resource management made by the former mayor Adrian de la Garza.

These records on alleged diversions made by the former mayor, a member of the Institutional Revolutionary PartyAdrián de la Garza contrast with the motto Healthy Finances, which was widely spread during his administration.

In a session of Delivery-Reception Commission Before Aldermen, the Municipal Comptroller’s Office, in charge of Lourdes Williams, reported yesterday the progress of the review of the documentation delivered by the previous Municipal Treasury.

Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosiofrom MC, took over on September 30 after two consecutive three-year terms for De la Garza.

Arturo Fernández, director of Collections, said that the PRI Administration expanded non-labeled spending without modifying freely available income.

This means that resources were diverted, he pointed out, since they were spent on items without disclosing them, but they did not report having received extra money for those expenses.

The amount of the diverted or where the money went was not specified.

“It was a constant practice,” Fernandez stressed, “the treatment that should be given to these resources is towards certain concepts, (but) with the scheme that was carried out, it went towards other concepts.”

And, although in the transition Colosio’s team was informed of a debt to suppliers of 234 million pesos, Fernández pointed out that they found a 198 percent higher debt, amounting to 697 million pesos.

“In the review we finished, we found an additional 270 million (pesos of debt) in Public Worksand 193 million in Acquisitions,” said the official, “which gives us an additional 463 million, which were not contemplated.”

In addition, as part of the public debt, Fernández explained that the De la Garza Public Private Associations do not have a record reported before the Secretary of Finance.

“We are validating with the Ministry of Finance if there is a start of any procedure,” he said.

“They are about to answer us, but as of today we do not have a record of the Public-Private Associations in the registry carried out by the Treasury.”

Likewise, he said that the certainty of the financial situation that De la Garza presented during the transition is in doubt, since no important bank reconciliations were made to know the finances of the municipality.

In his speech, Williams indicated that there is no history of observations by the Superior State Audit Office (ASE) or the previous Municipal Comptroller’s Office about the irregularities they identified.

The reviews, he said, continue in several municipal offices and will wait for the accusations to be resolved or not to assess whether a complaint is filed.

For most of the last three years, the Municipal Treasury was headed by Antonio Martínez Beltrán, who left office on March 3 to take over as substitute Mayor, after De la Garza left to run for Governorship.