They buy human remains in pantheons that teachers demand from medical and dental students

Drafting

Mexico.- the sale of human remains illegally exhumed from pantheons of the Mexico City exists because there is a market that demands them and it is something that has been happening for years. These are medical and dental students and people who are dedicated to Santeria, who have been identified, but no one ever seems to ask where these remains come from.

For years, there has been a black market for human remains in Mexico City, which is used mainly by santeros to carry out their cults, to medical and dental students to carry out internships.

In this market you pay from 200 pesos for a finger, 500 for a femur, 1,400 pesos for a skull and up to 35,000 pesos for a complete skeleton. O’clock contacted through social networks to dozens of sellers of human bones who, they say, can even get the remains of any deceased, just by having their name, date of death and the vault in which they were buried; this, however, has an additional cost and must be paid in advance.

In addition, it was found that there are communication codes in Facebook groups to sell or buy human remains; users name “Nfumbes”, which means anonymous spirits, to the bones, or “kiyumba”, a word in the African language, to the human skull.