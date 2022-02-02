They build a drone inspired by a design by Leonardo Da Vinci

The drones they have great potential to improve the lives of human beings. From medical care to farmingdrones can deliver better results if used proactively.

Also, their designs and shapes are varied, although similar in some points. However, surely no one had considered taking inspiration from plans from many years ago to implement them in the Current technology until a team of engineers decided to test the design of the helicopter from Leonardo da Vinci.

The design of a helicopter for a single person propelled with a “aerial screw” was sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the late 1480s. The well-known Italian was a painter, engineer, and scientist among many things.

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Crimson Spin”

In 2019, the design of da vinci it was used by a team of engineers from the University of Maryland for a design competition. One of the team members, austin prete, decided to continue chasing him; calling it”crimson-spin“.

Prete’s unmanned quadcopter drone uses da Vinci’s screw design and to everyone’s surprise, it works. Prete shared the first video of the aircraft’s flight at the Transformative Vertical Flight 2022 conference in San Jose, California, last week.

“I was absolutely surprised that it worked,” Prete was quoted as saying by the US media outlet Cnet. Although the drone built by Prete is quite small, it could be scaled to a giant-sized aircraft capable of carrying human beings.

If da Vinci lived in the present time

To da Vinci’s credit, he didn’t have access to the materials needed to build a solid drone like today. Aluminum, plastic, batteries, and other modern structures helped materialize the design in a way that simply wasn’t possible in da Vinci’s day.

Of course, computing is also involved. The researchers used design prototypes and simulations to see if the design would hold up in a real-life environment.

Current quadcopter technology also helped make the design practical, because quadcopters are steered by subtle changes in propeller speed, allowing the drone to lean one way or another.

It would have been much more complex to try to build a single-axis design like a conventional helicopter, Prete said.

