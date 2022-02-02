These swarms of drones harvest apples by automatically choosing the ones that are ripe

Image : Tevel

In a world where there is an increasing demand for fruit and fewer day laborers willing to accept the low wages of the sector an Israeli company proposes to use swarms of autonomous drones to harvest the harvest .

Tevel it is openly sold as a technological solution to save costs for fruit growers , ceasing to pay salaries, transportation, housing and visas for seasonal workers.

According to the company, the shortage of pickers means that more than 10% of the fruits of everyone (the equivalent to the annual consumption of the European Union) is not harvested . fruit picking is, after all, a low-paid, seasonal, repetitive job with little prospect of advancement.

This is where robots come into play. In this case, swarms of drones programmed to detect and classify fruit , like the apples, for their size and ripeness. Many of the technologies that implement these drones are an industry standard : algorithms for avoid obstacles, calculate trajectory and maintain balance, as well as computer vision algorithms trained with artificial intelligence to select the fruit. But these drones are also equipped with robotic arms to harvest the fruit from the trees and drop it in a designated space .

The drones, which can be rented from Tevel for each harvest are connected by cable to a central robot that serves as a power source as well as to the cloud, so that the farmer can manage them with a web application.

The company made a pilot test in an apple orchard of the Italian company Rivoira . “We worked non-stop for five weeks. Every night, there were two containers, one on our side and one on the side of the manual collectors,” he said. Yaniv Maor, the founder of Tevel. “ Toward half of the pilot, we were even better than the human harvesters.”

[Tevel vía mixx.io]