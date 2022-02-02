These are the new emojis that will arrive in the app in February

WhatsApp has become the number one application to send and receive messages, images, videos, documents and even to make calls and video calls.

However, there is no doubt that one of the reasons for this is that the instant messaging app is constantly adding and improving its tools and features.

And one of the things that WhatsApp users love the most is the large and varied library of emoji that the app has available.

The library of emoticons has around 500 different emojis that can be used to express emotions and feelings to refer to different celebrations, cities, countries or occupations.

And in this case we will reveal to you which will be the new emojis that will be added to WhatsApp during the month of February 2022.

What will be the new WhatsApp emojis?

WhatsApp incorporates new emojis periodically to the app, so in February a new pack of emoticons is ready to be incorporated.

According to various sources, the new emojis that will be part of the app will be the following:

melted face

Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

Face with peeking eye

greeting face

dotted line face

Diagonal Mouth Face

face holding back tears

Pregnant man

pregnant person

Right hand

hand to the left

Hand palm down

Hand with palm up

Hand with thumb and index finger crossed

Forefinger pointing at viewer

heart hands

Coral

Lotus

Empty nest

nest with eggs

Beans

pour liquid

Jar

playground slide

Wheel

Buoy Ring