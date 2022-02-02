These are the latest details of the Redmi K50 series

During these days in China they are celebrating the lunar new year, popularly known as “Chinese New Year”. Once this holiday is over, Xiaomi will start with a new batch of presentations, among which is the Redmi K50 series.

The K50 series will be made up of four models: the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and K50 Gaming Edition. Terminals that have already been certified with the following model numbers 22021211RC, 22041211AC, 22011211C and 21121210C respectively.

The most advanced model will be the Redmi K50 Pro+, a model that according to the latest rumors will arrive equipped with a minus 6.67-inch OLED screen capable of reaching 2K resolution.

In addition, Xiaomi has already confirmed some features of this model: a CyberEngine haptic motor, a 4,700mAh battery and fast wired charging up to 120W.

This model will have a special version with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We still don’t know for sure if it will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Dimensity 9000.

A configuration will arrive on your rear camera with a triple sensor. A 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra wide angle and finally a 2M macro camera. From the factory all phones in the series will arrive with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 from.

