These are the Hollywood celebrities whose birthdays are in February

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston was born in Westmister, London, February 9, 1981. He is a British actor, producer of film, television, and theater. In his professional career, he won the Golden Globe Award for his performance in ‘The Night Manager’.

He is known for having played Loki in the film adaptations of Marvel Studios’ Thor Trilogy: Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), as well as The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the Loki series (2021) Disney+.

The most famous films that highlighted his performance are: War Horse (2011), by Steven Spielberg; the English drama The Deep Blue Sea (2011); Woody Allen’s romantic comedy Midnight in Paris (2011), and in the BBC telefilms Henry IV and Henry V (2012).

Tom He began his acting career after being discovered by the Hamilton Hodell agency in the play ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’. From that moment on, he was cast in his first television role in ‘The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby’ where he played a Lord.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was born in Los Angeles, California in the United States on February 11, 1969. She is an American actress, comedian, director and producer of cinema.

One of his best works was in the series friends by giving life to ‘RachelGreen’. With that paper he got a Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Awardand charge in the last two seasons a million dollars per chapter.

On the other hand, he enjoys an incredible acting career in romantic comedies, where he was part of different Hollywood film productions such as the successful cult horror and comedy film: Leprechaun (The night of the duende in Spain or The cursed duende in Latin America) from 1993 where he shared the lead with Warwick Davis.

Afterward, he garnered critical acclaim for his performances in independent films.She’s the One’, ‘Office Space’, ‘Friends with Money’ and ‘The Good Girl’. After finishing the television series ‘Friend’s, his greatest commercial successes began in the movies ‘Like God’, ‘Along Came Polly’, ‘Living With My Ex’, ‘Me and Marley’ and ‘What’s Up with Men?’.

Aniston he went to live in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, and landed his first television roles in 1990.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Daniel Lautner, was born on February 11 in Michigan. He is better known as Taylor Lautner is an American actor, model and martial arts fighter. He became known for his role as Jacob Black in the film series ‘The Twilight Saga’.

Lautner began his acting career playing small roles in comedy series such as ‘The Bernie Mac Show (2003)’ and ‘My Wife and Kids (2004)’previously having voice roles in television series such as What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (2005) and Danny Phantom (2005).

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie was born on February 19, 2004 in Marbella. She is a British actress and model. She started her acting career at a very young age when she decided to move to Orlando in 2011.

Rose to fame for her portrayal of the role of Eleven in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’ Instead, his film debut occurred in 2019 with the movie ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’, where he gave life to the character Maddison Russell.