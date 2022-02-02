These are the best memes of Candlemas Day; here you can see them

Finally the wait is over and the Candlemas day finally arrived since this Wednesday, February 02, you can already celebrate with some rich Tamalesone of the most emblematic traditions of our country that derive from the past celebration of Three Kings’ Day where the tradition states that the people who “get the doll” will have to make this delicious preparation for the whole family or loved ones .

This festival is a great event of a religious nature as well as a cultural one that is celebrated in other Latin American countries so that the main dish of this special day is some good Tamales in the company of an atole. Given the importance of this day, users of social networks did not let the holiday go unnoticed and from the early hours of this February 2 they began to share their best memes.

