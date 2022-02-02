These are the best memes of Candlemas Day; here you can see them

Finally the wait is over and the Candlemas day finally arrived since this Wednesday, February 02, you can already celebrate with some rich Tamalesone of the most emblematic traditions of our country that derive from the past celebration of Three Kings’ Day where the tradition states that the people who “get the doll” will have to make this delicious preparation for the whole family or loved ones .

This festival is a great event of a religious nature as well as a cultural one that is celebrated in other Latin American countries so that the main dish of this special day is some good Tamales in the company of an atole. Given the importance of this day, users of social networks did not let the holiday go unnoticed and from the early hours of this February 2 they began to share their best memes.

Of course he Candlemas day would leave dozens of memes in the networks and Internet users were responsible for making this festivity a trend on the Internet. So if you missed them, don’t worry, we’ll collect the best memes who left the day of the Tamales.

Some users recognized that eating a tamale is sometimes not enough, but thanks to the rich flavor that it incorporates and the wide variety of flavors that exist, it is almost impossible to limit yourself to just one. So taking advantage of Candlemas day expressed this difficult decision in the form of meme to share his guilty taste for this preparation.

With or without raisins? The indisputable dilemma of a sweet tamale is that many times not everyone enjoys the flavor that these small nuts incorporate and choose to remove them. There is no image that better represents this fact than the following one shared by Internet users.

The next meme could be one of the favorites and who does not remember the romantic image of the film Ghost, the shadow of love where its protagonists create clay vases. However, this iconic reference was used in the Candlemas day with a very creative way to remember this holiday.

No one is saved from memes and even famous celebrities were also involved in this special day, such is the case of Ariana Grande, as several users used one of her images to address the issue of Tamales with all the creativity and humor possible.

Now it’s time to keep laughing with these memes that were unleashed on social networks on the occasion of the Candlemas day and that once again endorse the creativity of users to convert even the most iconic dates of our country into funny images.