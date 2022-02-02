The world of pop music looks in the mirror of mental illness

Paris (AFP) – Belgian singer Stromae recently caused a sensation on prime-time news in France by openly evoking his severe depression and thoughts of suicide that plagued him recently.

“L’enfer” (Hell) was Stromae’s song in an hour of prime time in France. A cry to draw attention to the mental problems that the pandemic has generated or the pressure of popularity through the social networks of numerous stars.

“I have had suicidal thoughts / and I am not proud of it,” sang the mulatto artist, dejected by a long illness complicated by the arrival of covid-19.

Mental problems are not new in pop music. They are the ones that led blues star Janis Joplin to a fatal drug overdose in 1970, to the suicide of Kurt Cobain of the Nirvana group in 1994, or to the long struggle with schizophrenia of Brian Wilson, the creator of the Beach Boys.

In the early days of rock and roll, and for decades, musicians more or less happily hid under the image of “tortured artists”, but the new generations, in a world constantly controlled by social networks, preferred to directly address these issues. problems.

This is the case of Lady Gaga and her difficult beginnings as an artist, of Billie Eilish and her teenage angst, of Adele and her problems with alcohol.

Between 2017 and 2019 there were several suicides that caused the desolation of fans and the music sector: electronic music star Avicii, Keith Flint of The Prodigy, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Chester Bennington of the group Linkin Park.

Chester Bennington, a member of the rock band Linkin Park, at the funeral of another rock star, Chris Cornell, just two months before he committed suicide Robyn Beck AFP

“They all died in less than three years,” recalls Rhian Jones, a British journalist who wrote a book to help musicians, “Sound Advice.”

“The industry can no longer ignore its responsibility for the health of its artists, or deny the existence of specific pressures that accompany a musical career,” he adds.

Alarming studies

Several studies have shown the level of depression or mental problems suffered by professional musicians, above the average of many other sectors.

INSAART, a French body that provides psychological help to artists and technicians, says that 72% of those surveyed in one such study showed signs of depression, compared to an average of 12% for the general population.

Another study carried out in Australia ensures that a full musical career can cut life expectancy by 20 years.

The temperament of the artists plays a not insignificant role when launching into the world of music and facing those risks. But beyond stardom, professional musicians behind the scenes suffer from job insecurity, incessant touring, out-of-date schedules…

“Music has a reputation for being an exciting job, so there’s this idea that they have to be grateful and not complain,” explains psychologist and former manager Sophie Bellet, who helped organize the INSAART survey.

Irma, a singer from Cameroon based in France, says that the worst moment is when a tour ends.

“It’s an unusual life, a bubble. And going home is complicated,” this artist explained to AFP in 2019.

“When the tour is over you ask yourself ‘why am I here?’ You feel lost in the middle of the instruments. It’s not real life,” she adds.

‘Pressure, attention, criticism’

Social networks are the megaphone of these anguishes, but they can also be their origin.

“Being in the industry, especially if you’re lucky enough to be successful, comes with a lot of attention, pressure, criticism,” sums up Frank Turner, a British singer, who candidly addresses his problems in his recent song “Haven’t Been Doing So Well.” .

“At a certain point, after the release of my ‘No Man’s Land’ album in 2019, the pressure from social media was so intense that I seriously considered throwing in the towel,” he explains.

Little by little, support groups are emerging, self-help organizations, such as Help Musicians in Great Britain, or Backline in the United States.

British singer Frank Turner in concert Ferdy Damman ANP/AFP

“It can be tempting for managers and agents to put on loads of gigs to make up for losses” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones explains.

“But now we know that an excessively busy agenda (…) is a potential disaster from the point of view of health,” he warns.

