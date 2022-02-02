‘The woman from the house across the street’, the Netflix series starring Kristen Bell

If you have seen the new Netflix series ‘The woman in the house across from the girl in the window’, Surely its lengthy title caught your attention. Well, it is with every intention that it seems like a joke because this series is a satire of several famous thrillers and laughs at them with fine irony.

Among these are The Woman in the Window with Amy Adams, and The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt, these series are starring women who may be imagining things and are also based on successful thrillers.

Why watch ‘The woman from the house across the street’ starring Kristen Bell?

The story deals with the life of Anna (Kristen Bell), for whom every day is the same. Bored, she sits with a glass of wine to watch life go by through the window. Until a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street. Now Anna’s life has one goal, to spy on her neighbors. Until she witnesses a gruesome murder…Or so she thinks she is.

Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, ‘The Woman Across the House from the Girl in the Window’ is a boozy mix of psychological thriller and dark comedy that will keep you guessing until the very end. wondering who, what, where, why and wtf!

‘The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window’, is an unmissable series that you must see. Courtesy Netflix

One of the most striking aspects is the curious phobia that Anna suffers. Every time a storm breaks out, she falls unconscious. This phobia exists, it is called ombrophobia.

In the United States (according to the American Psychiatric Association), it is estimated that between 2 and 3% of patients suffering from a phobia are afraid of rain. Two cases out of every thousand are severe and 76 out of every thousand are medium. Take this fact into account because it will be important to understand several of the key points of the series and especially when you get closer to the end.

What is the new Netflix series ‘The woman from the house across the street’ about?

Through eight chapters you will see parade scenes that you will recognize immediately, characters that are stereotypes of mystery series and, although some will make you laugh, you will also end up getting entangled in the plot and feel compassion for Anna.