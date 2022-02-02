The value of Meta loses 200,000 million dollars in free fall after publishing a reduced forecast

The slowdown expected by the company has failed Wall Street’s expectations.

Meta Platforms stock price fell 20% after markets closed on Wednesday after Mark Zuckerberg’s tech company released a dovish forecast for the first quarter of the year.

The stock was holding steady at $323 a share when the markets closed at 21:00 GMT, but plunged to $249 just half an hour later, down nearly 23%.

The fall erased some $200 billion of the capitalization of the company that owns Facebook. In just the first eleven minutes of post-market trading, Meta’s market capitalization shrank $16 billion.

What triggered the fall was the quarterly forecast Meta, which reported revenue, earnings per share and a number of daily and monthly active users lower than expected by investors.

Thus, the company placed between 27,000 million and 29,000 million dollars its income expectations for the first quarter, while investors were expecting about $30.15 billion, Reuters reported, citing a Refinitiv survey of market analysts.