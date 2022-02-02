The ultimatum to ‘Tata’ Martino and the return of Miguel Herrera to the Mexican National Team

The landscape of Mexican team seems increasingly cloudy and the possibility of falling to the playoff position in the octagonal Concacaf is a negative result for the team that commands the ‘Tata’ Martino. As usual in the absence of victories, rumors begin to sound about a possible change in the Mexican bench.

Different media and reporters publish that one more loss in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022 would be the last straw. Whether against Panama or against the rivals of the next FIFA Date, what is said is that the project is already on the tightrope.

“Of course I asked again with my best ear in Doña Fede what the future of the coach is, and the answer is clear: We must wait for the game with Panama to make a decision. How is the landscape? Losing against the canaleros will cause Troy to burn, which will trigger the goodbye of the Argentine coach for compromising the qualificationbecause it would no longer depend on Mexico to avoid fourth place“, indicates the column of the Sniper in Record.

Rumors put ‘Piojo’ instead of ‘Tata’ Martino

The different versions of the change ordered by the FMF also have the name and surname of the substitute: Michael Herrera. The ‘Piojo’ already knows what it means to take the reins of the Mexican National Team in difficult moments and got the ticket to Brazil 2014 in playoff. At that time he was in charge of América and juggled between both squads to later stay in the ‘Tri’.

“The reason why Piojo became the first candidate to replace Martino in the event that this FIFA Date ends with yet another frustration is due to the old relationship that exists between De Luisa, Herrera, and even the president of Tigres, Mauricio Culebro“, publishes Mediotiempo.

And one way or another, the rumors translate into the personal opinions of analysts like Paco Gabriel deAnda. In one of the ESPN spaces he shared that Panama has a great opportunity to overcome those still led by Martino.

“The only way for ‘Tata’ Martino to be fired is if he loses against Panama or against the United States in the Aztec. That does not mean that Mexico will be left out of the World Cup. Of course there is a risk of losing, it happened in 2013 against Honduras. If the Panamanians can beat a selection, it is this. The risks are there and unfortunately I don’t see much to change things“.

According to the former soccer player, the ideal candidate to take to the Mexican National Team is Michael Herrera. This is not the only voice that calls for change, since everything points to the fact that the same name already sounds inside the ‘Tri’, but others like Martinoli are not on the same channel: “Seeing the B plans, the net better to stay with A. That’s how we are“posted the narrator on Twitter.