The traffic light of transfers in Liga MX

While teams like América and Tigres found the green light on their paths to make signings, teams like Pumas and Chivas got the red light when it came to strengthening their squads

The MX League The registration period for Clausura 2022 concluded at 5:00 p.m. this Tuesday. The 18 teams closed their templates to face the rest of the tournament. The market was highlighted for Tigres, Monterrey, America, Cruz Azul and Toluca. However, there are teams like Chivas and Pumas that were far from expectations.

Traffic light of transfers in Liga MX. ESPNDigital

GREEN

Monterrey: Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo.

The Rayados only had two registrations, but they are Rodolfo Pizarro and Luis Romo, soccer players selected by Mexico, in addition to already adding Liga MX championships. Pizarro, who is not at his optimal level, is on loan with an option to buy with MLS’s Inter Miami, while Romo was involved in the exchange with Cruz Azul for Carlos Rodríguez.

Tigers: Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Córdova, Yeferson Soteldo and Igor Lichnovsky

The Nuevo León team had an acceptable winter market, as they managed to add quality players who would not clash with the squad that Miguel Herrera already had. Tigres hired Jesús Angulo, beat Sebastián Córdova against Chivas, returned to Liga MX against Igor Lichnovsky, in addition to the fact that at the last minute they added Yeferson Soteldo, from Toronto from the MLS, a negotiation in which Carlos Salcedo entered.

America: Diego Valdés, Juan Otero, Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Meré and Jonathan dos Santos.

The Eagles added five players during the winter market, with which the board fulfilled part of the renewal requested by Santiago Solari after two eliminations in the quarterfinals. America moved the market with the signing of Diego Valdés, who was wanted by other teams, in addition to the hiring of Jonathan dos Santos, the Spanish Jorge Meré, Alejandro Zendejas and Juan Otero, who was the last player signed by the capital.

Cruz Azul: Erik Lira, Christian Tabó, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez, Iván Morales (to be confirmed) and Ángel Romero (to be confirmed)

La Máquina had an outstanding winter market. They got rid of soccer players who were close to completing their contract, as in the case of Luis Romo and Guillermo Fernández. The exchanges he made with Chivas and Monterrey to add Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Carlos Rodríguez stand out, in addition to the arrivals of Erik Lira, Christian Tabó, Luis Abram; while in the last hours they confirmed the arrivals of Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.

Toluca: Leonardo Fernandez, Jordan Sierra, Camilo Sanvezzo, Carlos Guzman, Daniel Alvarez, Ignacio Ambriz (DT)

The Devils repatriated Ignacio Ambriz, after passing through the Second Division of Spain. As for reinforcements, the return of Leonardo Fernández stands out, as well as the incorporation of Camilo Sanvezzo in the attack, in addition to Jordan Sierra, Carlos Guzmán and Daniel Álvarez.



1 Related

YELLOW

Pachuca: Jesus Trindade, Fernando Navarro, Geisson Perea, Guillermo Almada (DT)

The Tuzos were reinforced at all levels. They added Iván Alonso to the board, Guillermo Almada on the bench; while on the pitch they hired Fernando Navarro, Jesús Trindade from Peñarol from Uruguay, as well as defender Geisson Perea, from Atlético Nacional.

Tijuana: Lisandro López, José Juan Vázquez, Jonathan Suárez, Renato Ibarra, Facundo Ferreyra and Joaquín Montecinos

Xolos added to its ranks two players who have stood out on the Liga MX courts, such as José Juan Vázquez and Renato Ibarra. They also signed Lisandro López, from Boca Juniors, Jonathan Suárez, from Dorados, Facundo Ferreyra, who arrived as a free agent, and Joaquín Montecinos, a Chilean national team.

Atlético de San Luis: Jhon Murillo, Abel Hernández, Rubens Sambueza, Andrés Iniestra, Ramón Juárez

Rubens Sambueza is the name that stands out among the reinforcements added by Atlético de San Luis for Clausura 2022. In addition to the 38-year-old footballer, they signed Jhon Murillo, who arrives from Portugal, Abel Hernández, Andrés Iniestra and Ramón Juárez .

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

RED

Chivas: Roberto Alvarado, Paolo Yrizar, José Juan Macías (to be confirmed)

Guadalajara once again chose to keep the portfolio in the transfer market. Chivas registered José Juan Macías at the last minute, who terminated a loan with Getafe, in addition to adding Roberto Alvarado, but they did so through an exchange with Cruz Azul and Paolo Yrizar, who was initially presented with Tapatío , but appears before the Liga MX in the stellar template of the Flock.

Leon: Federico Martinez, Gary Kegelmacher

La Fiera had a market with only two registrations, both with Uruguayan nationality. Attacker Federico Martínez arrived from Liverpool from that country, while defender Gary Kagelmacher arrived from Peñarol, who boasts experience in European soccer.

FC Juárez: Marcos Mauro, Ventura Alvarado, Anderson Leite, Alejandro Arribas, Fernando Arce, Maximiliano Silveira, Carlos Fierro, Cándido Ramírez

The Braves made eight contracts to face Clausura 2022. The border players opted for players who mostly come from abroad such as Marcos Mauro, Ventura Alvarado, Anderson Leite, Alejandro Arribas, Maximiliano Silveira, as well as free soccer players, Carlos Fierro and Cándido Ramírez; while Fernando Arce is the only one who comes from Liga MX.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Cougars: Omar Islas

The UNAM team turned to Pumas Tabasco, its subsidiary of the Expansion League, to add Omar Islas to the first team, the only reinforcement that Andrés Lillini’s squad registered for Clausura 2022, despite the fact that they lost Erik Lira , who had become a key piece of the felines.

Puebla: Kevin Ramirez, Federico Mancuello, Martin Barragan, Jordi Cortizo

The camoteros remain the least valuable squad in Liga MX. Puebla had the sensitive loss of Christian Tabó, who had been its best player, but only added Kevin Ramírez, Federico Mancuello, Martín Barragán, Jordi Cortizo.

Saints: Leonardo Suarez, Franco Pizzichillo, Pedro Caixinha (DT)

The Warriors had a discreet market. However, they managed to make up for the loss of Guillermo Almada on the bench with the arrival of Pedro Caixinha, a coach with whom they were already champions, in addition to being reinforced by Leonardo Suárez, from América, and Franco Pizzichillo, a Uruguayan who arrives from Montevideo City Torque.

Atlas: Emanuel Aguilera, Lucas Rodriguez

The current Mexican soccer champion did not have significant casualties, except for Jesús Angulo. However, he also did not have outstanding highs for the demand of a monarch. He made up for the departure of ‘Stitch’ with the arrival of Emanuel Aguilera, in addition to the fact that they hired the Argentine Lucas Rodríguez, from the Students of his country.

Necaxa: Ángelo Araos, Milton Giménez, Nicolás Castillo, Dieter Villalpando, Fernando Madrigal, Alexis Peña, Ulises Cardona, Jorge Valdivia, Jesús López

The Rayos winter market stands out for the second chances given to Nicolás Castillo and Jorge Valdivia, the latter was even a television analyst. The group from Aguascalientes also had the arrivals of Ángelo Araos, Milton Giménez, Dieter Villalpando, Jesús López, Fernando Madrigal and Ulises Cardona.

Mazatlán: Gonzalo Sosa, Jefferson Intriago, Oswaldo Alanís, Eduard Bello, Raúl Sandoval, Nicolás Benedetti, Marco Fabián

The Sinaloans added to the squad veteran players who have triumphed in Liga MX such as Marco Fabián and Oswaldo Alanís, in addition to the inclusion of Nicolás Benedetti, who is looking for a rematch in Mexican soccer. Mazatlán also hired Jefferson Intriago, one of the best soccer players that Juárez had, Eduard Bello, Gonzalo Sosa and Raúl Sandoval.

Querétaro: Juan Romagnoli, Enzo Martínez, Carlos Zamora, Fidel Martínez, Ángel Sepúlveda, Antonio Rodríguez, Jorge Hernández, Jonathan González, Leonardo Sequeira, José Angulo, Jesús Godínez, Alejandro Arana

As has become customary in recent transfer windows, the Roosters practically renewed the squad. In the winter market they added 12 footballers, among which Fidel Martínez, Ángel Sepúlveda, Jorge Hernández and Jonathan González stand out, in addition to Juan Romagnoli, Enzo Martínez, Carlos Zamora, Antonio Rodríguez, Leonardo Sequeira, José Angulo, Jesús Godínez and Alejandro Arana.