The threat of George Russell that makes Checo Pérez and Red Bull tremble

One of the most important letters that the Formula 1 will be played in its 2022 season falls to George Russel, 23-year-old driver who will come to Mercedes to be the partner of Lewis Hamilton and that, for this reason, he will dispute third place in the general classification with the Mexican Sergio, Czech Perez.

Born in Great Britain, the onetime star of Williams will arrive at the German team to replace Valtteri Bottas, who managed to sneak into the Top3 of the classification last season. The goal for Russellfor this reason, it is to emulate what the Finn did and help his team to recover the throne that was recently taken from them by Max Verstappen.

In this sense, the Briton made some statements that became a trend in the world of social networks due to the hint that he released to Czech Perez (Verstappen’s teammate in Red Bull Racing) and which also vibrate hamilton in his desire to regain the top of professional motorsport this year.

“I want to be a winner, I want to be a world champion. At Williams I spent all my time at the back of the grid. 2020 was a better year, but it was not enough for me. And 2021 was an even better year, but never it was enough (…) Until he is world champion in F1, it will never be enough, “said George Russell in an interview with Crash.net.

The British’s ambition could be a point of concern for Czech Perez considering that both are the secondary drivers of the two most important teams that the Formula 1 currently has. That said, this couple’s fight is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in the understanding that both will try to achieve third place in the general classification.

Numbers of George Russell and Checo Pérez in the last campaign

Despite being in one of the weakest construction companies in professional motorsport, George Russell fully completed his stay in Williams especially in the last season, the same one in which he recorded a podium and 16 points, which earned him fifteenth place in the general table.

However, the present of Mercedes about the possible departure of Lewis Hamilton It could increase the pressure for the young driver, who will have his first experience with a top team at just 23 years old.

Czech Perez, For his part, he had a very special debut in Red Bull Racing being a fundamental piece in the consecration of Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilon in the last 2021 Grand Prix. In addition, the Mexican was placed fourth overall with 190 points, being surpassed only by the Dutch, the British and Valtteri Bottas.

