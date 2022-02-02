The threat of George Russell that makes Checo Pérez and Red Bull tremble

One of the most important letters that the Formula 1 will be played in its 2022 season falls to George Russel, 23-year-old driver who will come to Mercedes to be the partner of Lewis Hamilton and that, for this reason, he will dispute third place in the general classification with the Mexican Sergio, Czech Perez.

Born in Great Britain, the onetime star of Williams will arrive at the German team to replace Valtteri Bottas, who managed to sneak into the Top3 of the classification last season. The goal for Russellfor this reason, it is to emulate what the Finn did and help his team to recover the throne that was recently taken from them by Max Verstappen.

