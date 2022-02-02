The ten most important moments in the life of Elizabeth II – El Sol de México

On February 6, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate 70 years on the throne. Although they will officially be commemorated with the Platinum Jubilee on June 3, with an extensive program of activities, this date will not go unnoticed.

These are the ten most iconic moments that have marked the life of the 95-year-old sovereign.

1.- She became queen at 25 years of age. She succeeded her father, King George VI, because he died prematurely from lung cancer.

2.- Elizabeth II is the only woman in the royal family to have participated in the armed forces and is currently the only female head of state who participated in World War II and is still alive.

3.- Elizabeth married Philip of Greece and Denmark, whom she fell in love with when she was thirteen. They were married on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Before the wedding, Prince Philip was designated the Duke of Edinburgh and received the royal highness address from him.

4.- On June 2, 1953, she was crowned in Westminster Abbey. The ceremony was broadcast on radio and television.

5.- The death of Diana of Wales was a turning point for Elizabeth II. Part of society accused her of having been too cold after this terrible news and it was always speculated that she did not have a good relationship with her daughter-in-law.

6.- He has a great fondness for horses. In 1960 he rode a horse to salute the flag during an official act

7.- In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II danced with the President of the United States Gerald Ford, during his visit to the American country.

8.- Throughout her long reign we have been able to see her in the company of the most varied characters, from Marilyn Monroe to Barack and Michelle Obama through Gerald Ford, Meryl Streep, Yoko Ono, Stella McCartney, Ronald Reagan, Jennifer Lopez , Madonna, Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga.

9.- One of the most emblematic moments not only in the queen’s life, but also in the royal family, is the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry married the American actress and since they announced the engagement, most speculated that the queen would disapprove of this union, however, surprisingly, she approved it, but this has brought great controversy to the British crown.

10.- Finally, the hardest moment of her life has been the loss of her husband and life partner, the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021, who was about to celebrate a century of life and with whom she had four children : Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.