The surprising strategy to better heal fractures (and it’s not about staying in bed)

image source, Getty Images Caption, About 178 million fractures are recorded annually around the world.

If you’ve ever broken a bone, you probably thought it best to rest and not put any weight on it.

But somewhat counter to common sense, exercise can actually play an important role in ensuring that fractures heal properly.

Research shows that physical activity can promote bone improvement and even help prevent future fractures.

About 178 million new bone fractures occur in the world each year. They happen for a variety of reasons, including falls or sports injuries.

While most people recover from their injuries without problems, the elderly, diabetics, or those with osteoporosis face a significantly increased risk of dying or becoming disabled from a bone fracture.

Another major problem is that about 5-10% of fractures do not heal properly. It could be that they are fractures that are difficult to hold together or have low blood flow to the area.

Also, some important risk factors include the severity of the fracture, smoking, older age, obesity, and diabetes.

image source, Getty Images

The bones of the hand, the tibia and fibula (both in the leg), and the femur (thigh bone) are most likely to heal poorly.

What is the role of exercise?

Given the risk factors is when exercise can help.

A study looking at 166 surgically treated tibia fractures found that early weight-bearing exercise was associated with faster healing, even in participants with difficult-to-heal fractures.

Healing was defined as the person’s ability to bear weight without pain, in addition to having radiographs showing that the fracture had united or repaired.

image source, Getty Images

On the other hand, a smaller study that investigated what can happen if people don’t exercise with weights six weeks after surgery showed that participants had significant bone loss.

Why does exercise help heal?

The reason why exercise has this effect can be easily explained. When we break a bone, oxygen and blood flow are extremely important in helping the fracture heal.

So when we exercise, our blood vessels enlarge, allowing more oxygen, nutrients, and growth factors to flow to the affected area.

Exercise also triggers the release of an energy molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

Bone cell studies show that mechanical stimulation (similar to what would happen during exercise) triggers the release of ATP, and this promotes the formation of new bone, a vital step in healing.

But there is also a third mechanism by which exercise helps our bones heal. Studies detail that osteocytes, a type of bone cell, are activated by muscle contractions that occur during weight-bearing exercise.

image source, Getty Images

This causes the osteocytes to instruct other bone cells to create new, stronger tissue, allowing them to repair the edges of the broken bone.

Their own research also showed that stretching osteocytes (a technique to mimic exercise in the laboratory) can stimulate them, causing them to release proteins related to bone development.

Our study also supports the growing idea that exercise helps promote osteocyte survival.

Another study from 2021, but done on zebrafish, showed that mechanical stimulation of osteocytes helps improve bone healing and suppresses inflammation, which is important for fracture repair.

Like humans, zebrafish have osteocytes, meaning these findings may be similarly reflected in both.

How does this work in practice?

Forever you should listen to your doctor’s advice when it comes to exercise, especially according to age, fitness level, and fracture severity.

But if you have a broken leg in a cast, for example, the exercise might involve lying on the floor, lifting your leg into the air, and holding it for five seconds before lowering it. You can repeat this about ten times.

image source, Getty Images

While sitting, you can also press your foot into the floor for five seconds and release, repeating again ten times. Wiggling and curling of the toes is also beneficial in directing blood flow to and from the extremities.

If you have a broken wrist, you can bend your elbow, hold a force ball, squeeze it, and relax.

Again, repeat the exercises ten times. As the broken bone begins to heal, your doctor will usually have you progress to partial and full weight-bearing exercises.

It usually takes six to eight weeks to heal for a minor fracture and 20 weeks for a major one.

But while we know that exercise improves bone healing, it’s hard to quantify how much faster it helps bones recover.

Timing can also depend on a variety of factors, including age, pre-existing conditions, physical condition, and lifestyle.

Livia Santos is a Senior Lecturer on Engineer Science of Tissues and Mechanobiology at the University Nottingham Trent.

