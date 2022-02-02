The surprise that Pedro Aquino received while recovering with America from his injury

The midfielder is out with the azulcremas due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

Peter Aquinas have difficult times. The Peruvian midfielder was unable to finish last semester with America due to an injury that sidelined him from important appointments with the azulcremas, and now, a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot resulted in an operation from which he came out successfully.

Now, The rock He recovers at home and waits to start his recovery process. rehabilitationwhich has an estimated duration of eight weeks so that he can reappear on the courts with the Eagles and also with his Selectionwhere by the way, suffered this mishap to later return to operate in our country.

The Selection Peruvian received this night in Lima Ecuador in a World Cup qualifying match Conmebol Course to Qatar 2022and from a distance, Aquino witnessed a great gesture on the part of his teammates, who showed they had him very much in mind despite the fact that the injury did not allow him to be on the court with them.

The Inca players jumped onto the field of National Stadium to carry out their pre-competitive exercises with white t-shirts that had the legend in red “Speedy recovery Pedro Aquino”. This gesture was not ignored by the Americanist player, who in his stories of Instagram reacted to the images.

SUPPORT AT A DISTANCE

Before the images with the message from the Peruvian soccer players to Pedro Aquino were released, he posted on his Instagram account a photo from his home accompanied by a message of encouragement for his compatriots before measuring himself with Ecuador in Lima. “Already at home and with my family, ready to encourage my great Peru. I will be far away, but with my heart and soul on the court with all of you! Let’s go for that victory, today everything is left on the court! Up Peru… I’ll be back very soon”shared.