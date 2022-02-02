The study that affirms that the interior of the Earth is cooling faster than expected (and the consequences that this implies for the evolution of the planet)

  • Carlos Serrano (@carliserrano)
  • BBC News World

Earth

image source, Getty

If you’ve ever been told “I feel like things are getting cold,” you know something’s wrong.

The same happens with the interior of planet Earth, which has a core that has remained extremely hot for more than 4.5 billion years, but slowly and inevitably cools.

Earth’s core is key to life, so if it ever goes dark, the planet itself will turn into a gigantic cold and inert rock.

Now, in recent research, a team of scientists has calculated that cooling is happening. faster than was believed.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker