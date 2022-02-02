The serum used by Amanda Seyfried and the ‘influencers’

Olympia hyaluronic acid from Greece

12 creams with hyaluronic acid effective for your skin

Ever since we learned about the power of serums on our skin, few have resisted including them in their beauty routine. A serum is an elixir that is normally made up of several active ingredients and is of a lighter consistency than a moisturizer. Its power lies in the fact that the ingredients are in higher concentration than what can be found in the moisturizing cream and for this reason, it is very interesting to include it in the skin care. To apply it correctly, you should put a few drops on your hand and place them on a clean face. Before proceeding with the cream, wait a few minutes for the serum to be absorbed.

There are many types of serums and, as we have explained, depending on the objective or the needs of your skin, you can find cocktails that combine different active ingredients: niacinamide, vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid are some of the most common. It is best to consult a dermatologist or pharmacist who is an expert in dermocosmetics so that they can recommend the most suitable combination for you in the correct concentrations.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Who has not hesitated to give a resounding yes to this type of product is the Hollywood actress amanda seyfried. A few weeks ago she shared her new discovery on Instagram and revealed the specific serum that she has added to her facial routine. “A new era of highly effective anti-aging has arrived”, he wrote next to a photo in which he shows off immaculate skin. In this same publication, Amanda discovered the serum that has received all her praise. Is about Lancôme Rénergie HCF Triple Serum.

This product is made up of three ingredients that sustain its power. First of all, the niacinamide improves the texture and tone of the skin, hydrates it, fades spots and gives it luminosity. On the other hand, the ferulic acid 99% pure, it strengthens the skin and protects it from photoaging. Lastly, the hyaluronic acidcombined with glycopeptides, moisturizes in depth, fills in wrinkles and firms the face.

RENERGIE HCF TRIPLE SERUM Lancome

lancome.com €129.00

This anti-aging serum has only been on the US market for a few weeks but it has been enough for the interpreter to discover its great potential and become the number one fan of this product that promises repair the skin and regenerate it layer by layer to help eliminate deeper wrinkles.

The serum is now available in Spain and has caused a real revolution in the environment influencer. Proof of this is that Rocio Osornoone of the most followed content creators in our country, has already been full of praise for the product: “I was looking forward to trying this product that contains three essential ingredients in my routine and they are integrated into the same product,” explains Osorno.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“It corrects the lack of firmness, wrinkles and blemishes and also has a super pleasant texture“, details the influencer. And it is that sensoriality, that aspect of beauty products that seeks enjoyment in the application, beyond the results, is an aspect that has not been neglected in the design of this serum, whose development has forty years behind it research.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io