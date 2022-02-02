The sentimental history of Macaulay Culkin: the loves of My poor Little Angel

One of the most remembered actors of the 90’s is Macaulay Culkin, it is impossible to forget his role as Kevin, the little boy who his parents forget during the Christmas holidays.

Although in front of the cameras he always saw himself as a very cheerful young man, his life behind them was far from laughter. In 1994 and at the age of 14, he managed to legally emancipate himself from his parents in a long legal battle, this was caused by the exploitation of his family, forcing him to work.

From that moment he kept his private life in a very low profile, at least in the field of love. He has had several partners, he even got married when he was very young, details that may surprise those who saw him as the naughty boy of My poor angel.

first marriage

At age 17, Culkin surprised the public by marrying fellow actress Rachel Miner. The two had met while studying acting in New York. The young woman had debuted in the film Alice by Woody Allen, to later work in television series, unlike Culkin who dedicated her career to the cinema.

They married in 1998, both at the age of 17, and what seemed to be a stable relationship ended two years later. At that time, the representative declared that although they had separated they were still very good friends, however two years later in 2002, the couple officially filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences.

Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Miner

a decade of love

While Culkin was going through the process of his breakup in which, according to his own statements, he had decided “abstain sexually” met another famous actress – Mila Kunis.

The renowned actress the black swan, also worked in the entertainment industry since she was a child, something that managed to unite both. This time they decided to take the relationship in a very low profile, away from the cameras, which gave rise to various speculations.

In 2003, the actor had to explain that he and Kunis had not married, since the rumors pointed to that. “We are not engaged, we are not getting married. I have a very, very beautiful and wonderful relationship with someone, it’s going very well and we try to keep our private lives and our public lives separate.”

The couple gradually began to consolidate and maintain their relationship over time, away from the cameras and enjoying their private life. “We enjoy each other’s company, we like to read books, play video games, watch TV and go to the movies. He is an amazing cook, every night he cooks me dinner.”

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis

Both grew up together within the relationship and away from the cameras, which helped maintain the complicity of the couple for eight years. In 2009, a year before ending, the couple seemed to be more stable than ever, the actress told in an interview that Culkin was a support for her. “You find a support in your life and that’s all you need, we have our ups and downs, but we work to fix them.”

However, at the beginning of 2011, both announced their separation after eight years of separation, which remained on amicable terms. In later interviews, Kunis assured that she does not regret anything in her life, and that her relationship with Culkin helped her build who she is today.

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis

the disney star

In 2017, love knocked on the actor’s door again, this time it was a former Disney girl who conquered him: Brenda Song, remembered for participating in Zack and Cody playing millionaire heiress London Tipton.

They both met on the set of the movie. Changeland in 2017 and shortly after, rumors of their relationship began to emerge after some photos of both sharing in public. At the end of that same year, the rumors gained more weight when the couple was seen on vacation in France with Paris Jackson, the actor’s goddaughter.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

A year later, between jokes, the actor confirmed his relationship with the actress in a podcast. “This one is good, I’ll probably put a few babies in it in a while. I’m going to have beautiful babies, she’s Asian, so I’m going to have a lot of little Asian babies running around the house.”

Little by little, the couple appeared publicly and confirmed their relationship, also talking about it in interviews. Song commented in 2018 that despite not discussing her private life, she wanted to share that “everything is happy and wonderful.”

In 2020, for the actor’s 40th birthday, Song shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram with a beautiful message for him, “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and funny you are, how grateful I am to be able to share this life with you. But, first it would take forever and second you wouldn’t even see it because you don’t use Instagram.”

During 2021, and after both had expressed their desire to be parents, they received little Dakota Song Culkin, whose name is in honor of Dakota, a sister of Culkin who died in 2008.

The arrival of this son was a surprise for the fans of the couple, since they carried the pregnancy in the lowest possible profile, without anyone knowing about it. Both continue to consolidate their relationship, since a few weeks ago they got engaged in marriage.