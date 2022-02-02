The SAT removed income tax exemption from agricultural taxpayers

With the Tax Reform for 2022, the regime in which natural persons engaged in agriculture, livestock, fishing and forestry (AGAPES) were taxed.

Due to the foregoing, the aforementioned taxpayers must go to the Simplified Trust Regime (RESICO) or to the business activities regime.

ISR exemption for agricultural taxpayers

Currently, the Law on Income Tax (ISR Law), in article 113-E penultimate paragraph, establishes the following:

Individuals who are dedicated exclusively to agricultural, livestock, forestry or fishing activities, whose income in the year does not exceed 900 thousand pesos actually collected, will not pay income tax on income from such activities.

In the event that these incomes exceed, from the corresponding monthly declaration they must cover the tax according to the RESICO.

In the same sense, rule 3.13.11. of the Miscellaneous Tax Resolution (RMF) for 2022 specifies that for the purposes of article 113-E, ninth paragraph of the ISR Law, individuals whose income in the year exceeds 900 thousand pesos, must pay ISR as of month in which this happens, for all the income that exceeds the referred amount, which are covered by the CFDI actually collected in the month in question.

Modification to the exemption for agricultural taxpayers

But The Tax Administration Service (SAT) recently modified the mentioned rule, to specify the following:

“For the purposes of article 113-E, ninth paragraph of the ISR Law, individuals whose income in the year exceeds 900 thousand pesos, must pay ISR from the month in which this happens, for all the income obtained, which is covered by the CFDI actually collected in the month in question”.

The tax authority modified the rule with the first early version of the First Resolution of Modifications to the RMF for 2022, which can be consulted on the SAT website.

This means that now the tax must be paid when the income of 900 thousand pesos is exceeded and not on the surplus. Because, IDCOnline considers that this type of taxpayers will be harmed when they exceed the amount mentioned. Furthermore, they are not entitled to any exemptions.

Elimination of ISR exemption for agricultural taxpayers

A note published by Reform indicates that the change implies that the SAT eliminated the exemption from ISR payment that small agricultural taxpayers had.

Gilberto Treviño Cárdenas, managing partner of the Legal and Fiscal Practice law firm, told the newspaper that the measure is “very serious and illegal,” because the provision conflicts with what the ISR Law provides.

The specialist explained that if a taxpayer has an annual income of one million pesos, he would pay 2 thousand pesos. That is, 2% on the 100 thousand pesos that exceeded the 900 thousand pesos exempt. But now he will pay 25 thousand pesos.

“It is a difference of 23 thousand pesos, which is equivalent to an increase in the tax, when they had said that they would not increase it,” he said.

With information from IDCOnline and of Reform.

