The Redmi 10A reveals its features in its latest certification

Last December we learned of the existence of the Redmi 10A and 10C. Two entry-level terminals that Xiaomi will present soon.

Thanks to the certifying entity FCC, Federal Communications Commission, the Redmi 10A has confirmed part of its characteristics. Furthermore, this model has also passed its first benchmark on Geekbench with a score of 791 and 3630 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

This model will be powered by a chipset MediaTek Helio G25. An octa-core processor manufactured on 12-nanometer technology with a clock speed of up to 2 GHz.

The FCC certification indicates that this terminal, which will arrive under the model number 220233L2G, will be available in four configurations of 2/32, 3/32, 3/64 and 4/128 GB of RAM and storage.

It will have a dual camera with 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary. As for its connectivity, this will only be LTE and its WiFi will only have the 2.4GHz band. From the factory it will arrive with MIUI 12.5 although it will later update to MIUI 13.

