Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has been one of the biggest and most unexpected moves in video game history. However, an acquisition of this caliber must go through a large number of administrative processes and administration regulations, which can impose conditions on it and even prohibit it, if they consider that the conditions are not adequate.

In the case at hand, as reported by Bloomberg, the purchase of Activision Blizzard will be investigated by a severe US body, which could be stricter than initially expected.

While it was expected that this acquisition would be investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the country, it seems that finally the body in charge of it will be the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which may oppose more obstacles to the acquisition.

This is especially relevant since the arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency, since since that period the body has been headed by Lina Khan, who has been critical of the big technology companies, having come to block large acquisitions such as the purchase of Arm Holdings (for 40 billion dollars) by Nvidia.

Of course, it remains to be seen what conditions or effects this may have for this particular acquisition, if any. However, it seems that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is going to be scrutinized more thoroughly than might have been initially expected.