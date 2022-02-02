The players who would impose on Jaime Lozano and therefore reject the Tri

Jaime Lozano could refuse to lead the Mexican National Team.

February 01, 2022 6:01 p.m.

Given the possible departure of Gerardo Martino of the Mexican team In the event that he fails to win this Wednesday’s game against Panama, one of the main candidates to take his position would be Jaime Lozano.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Ricardo Ferretti and the decision to bring Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela

However, according to the Chain Reaction program, Jaime Lozano could have an offer that would seduce him more than direct El Tri, because he could reach Atlético de San Luis, which would leave him out of the options of the Selection.

One of the reasons why Lush prefer to address Athletic Saint Louiswould be the possible imposition of the Femexfut of some footballers in the Tri, which the former coach of the U-23 National Team would not have liked at all.

What players would impose on Jaime Lozano in the Mexican National Team

It is not a novelty that the sponsors would have a great influence on the Mexican teamand Femexfut would yield to require coaches to play soccer players like Hector Herrera and Guillermo Ochoawho have been regulars in the lineups of Martino especially in official matches.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Shake in the Tri, the 3 sacred cows that would leave if Aguirre is the new DT