The photos of Chris Hemsworth where his children use him as a climbing wall

Every time they lack less for the children of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky to be able to with his father. This time, they have formed a coalition to try to defeat him by climbing on his shoulders. The actor has shared this funny moment on his social networks,

Between wild training routines and plans with his wifeChris Hemsworth always finds room to share endearing moments together with their children. The star of ‘Thor’ has three children with the Spanish actress: India Rose, Sasha and Tristán. And the last prank of the little ones has been trying to bend their father.

“As the founder of Centrfit, I take my role in personally testing each program seriously,” he began by writing in his latest post. “This was a full body workout and emotionally draining designed specifically for parents“, he joked about holding his three children while they bit him or grabbed him by the head. “did not pass the cut“, he added.

In the image, Chris Hemsworth holds his son Tristan while Sasha tries to bite him. On her side, the older India, who bears a strong resemblance to the actor, is perched on her shoulders.

These images are rare by the star couple on social networks, because they do not usually show the faces of their children. Although this sequence was unmissable.

The Australian actor continues with his continuous physical preparation for the projects that come to him, such as the sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’ or the biopic on Hulk Hogan. In addition, this summer the fourth installment of the God of Thunder will hit theaters with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Surely you are interested in:

Chris Hemsworth’s son trains to be the next Hawkeye