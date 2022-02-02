The Pelicans score the win with a prayer from Devonte Graham

The New Orleans Pelicans returned to winning ways in the NBA, dramatically defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110, with a shot from further back than half court from Devon Grahamwhile the seconds ended with the ball in the air.

Previously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexanderhit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 110 points apiece, leaving only 1.4 seconds on the clock, with what looked like the game going into overtime.

However, Graham had other plans, and after receiving the snap pass under the basket from Josh HartDevonte launched a prayer from behind the 3-point line of his own court, with the ball hitting the backboard of the opposite basket and entering with the clock at zero, leaving everyone present stunned.

Graham finished with 15 points, with 5 triples made, but it should be noted that although he was the hero in the final seconds, he was Brandon Ingram who carried most of his team’s offense, scoring 35 points, with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Pelicans remain penultimate in the Western Conference, with a record of 9 wins and 21 losses.

Oklahoma in the background

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points weren’t enough to lead his team to victory, nor prevent the Thunder’s third straight loss.

The noob Josh Giddy he had one of his best games of the season, with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Kenrich Williams added 17 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma is in last place in the West, with 8 wins and 19 losses, the third worst record in the entire NBA.