The Otavaleña princess who conquered social networks with her voice

Like thousands of users, I discovered Ñusta (princess in Kichwa) on Twitter through her interpretation of the 1960s classic: “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.. Within a few minutes, everyone was commenting on the perfection and originality of his performance to the point that many thought she was doing ‘playback’. I tried to communicate with her and she answered me when she returned from school… Who is Duchicela Picuasi Pillajo? “I am from the parish of San Juan de Iluman, it is near Otavalo”, the teenager who studies at the Luis Ulpiano de la Torre School told me.where he learned to play the guitar, piano and electric bass. Ñusta is the youngest of nine siblings and they are all immersed in music although she is the only singer. “My mother’s name is María Celina Pillajo Pineda and my father Alberto Picuasi Córdova, they gave everything for their children, they work in agriculture and crafts,” added the teenager who she goes out every Saturday to the Plaza de los Ponchos in Otavalo with her mother to sell tapestries hand made.

The 17-year-old started singing at the age of six after accepting his brother Joselito’s proposal to sing at mass. At that moment he felt he was going to dedicate his life to music. “When I perform a song I am happy. I have learned to sing on my own by imitating other singers. Every day I dedicate myself to one and I do it with all my heart. I like it Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Sia, Adele and in Spanish Julieta Venegas and Natalia Lafourcade…”, he comments. He recommends that I listen to his brother Joselito, already “well known for his rune style.” Ñusta does not speak English but learns the songs phonetically and achieves very emotional interpretations. “Actually I do want to live from music because there I feel free and creative. I wholeheartedly thank all those who have supported me, all I want is for people to listen to me, ”says the singer whose vocal range resembles that of Ariana Grande. “I would like to be an international artist, It sounds difficult but I want to work hard, behind each video there is a great effort made”, he says with a long, warm smile. The teenager from Otavaleña is a fan of Christopher Vélez, a member of CNCO, and she knows that to grow up in front of the public she needs her own songs. “So far I only play covers that have gone viral on networks, but I plan to compose my own songs in the futureI like to be creating melodies with my voice…”, he concludes.

as i write this the young Ñusta is receiving messages from singers from all over the country who want to invite her to their concertsalso from a four-time Grammy winner as a producer who wants to work with her. Ñusta was born as an artist, she is Ecuadorian, tomorrow she will be great. Do you doubt it? Listen to her interpretation of Natalia Lafourcade’s “Hasta la Raíz”. Lots of emotions and technique. Ecuador has talent…

