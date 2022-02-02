The Nation / Horror of organized crime “will continue”, says Mario Abdo

Yesterday, President Mario Abdo defined the horizon of the open activity of organized crime at the country level and the impact that said activity will have on innocent citizens, in an unpromising manner: “It will continue.” And if there are criticisms of the institution that should face the situation, the Ministry of the Interior -in charge of Arnaldo Giuzzio-, they are “political”, not related to the concrete facts.

The considerations were based on journalistic inquiries about the attack perpetrated over the weekend at the Ja’umina festival in San Bernardino, when one or more assassins murdered the model and influencer Cristina “Vita” Aranda and Marcos Rojas Mora, the latter apparently target of the attack, liquidated by eight bullets.

“I am not going to deny, this is going to continue, surely bills will be collected again and what we have to do is our greatest effort to protect civil society,” said the president.

When insisted on Giuzzio’s poor performance, Abdo replied: “It’s a political issue, this fight should not be polemized”, although shortly before he affirmed that the ministers of his cabinet are in constant evaluation.

“The fight against organized crime is going to be permanent and constant. There are going to be days of mourning like it was on January 30 at night and there are going to be days of success for the security forces,” he added.

At another time, he described as “atypical” the presence and action of hit men in a large-scale event and during the presence of civilians en masse. “It is being investigated,” she said. “Obviously we saw the corruption of the Police returned by not registering the request for the arrest of this criminal,” she expanded.

Finally, he admitted that organized crime “permeates all institutions, from the Government, Parliament, the National Police and other levels of our society.” “We cannot deny, and the fight has to be relentless, it has to force us all to unite, the Executive, Parliament, society in general,” he stressed.