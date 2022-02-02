The most powerful version of this Xiaomi “Pro” is discounted

The Chinese smartphone is one of the best purchases under 300 euros.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro drop in price in this AliExpress Plaza offer. The Xiaomi mobile has a discount of 50 euros in its most powerful version, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We are talking about one of the best mid-range of the moment, a complete mobile that you can trust. arrive next to a good 120 Hz AMOLED screenone of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors Y 4 rear cameras. For less than 300 euros it is a very interesting option, I assure you.

Buy the Redmi “Pro” at the best price

The screen 6.67-inch IPS of this Redmi has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which gives it fluidity and speed. It is very nice, you will have to try it to understand a softness that hooks. It is a beautiful and well-built mobile, it comes with elegant lines and a square module in which its cameras are located.

In his entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732Ga chip designed for him gaming. It also has 4 cameras led by an impressive 108 megapixel sensor, this Xiaomi not only shows off its screen and its processor, it also has a set of cameras that have a lot to say.

This main sensor is accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing of 5 megapixels and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixel. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel sensor.

The Chinese mobile battery reaches 5,020mAh and enjoy a powerful 33W fast charge. You will recover hours of energy with just a few minutes of charging, you will never be left stranded again. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich you can use to pay together with applications such as GooglePay.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a good purchase below 300 euros, more if we talk about its version top. Pays in all its sections, any user can be more than satisfied. As we usually say, if you are interested, do not think about it too much, this offer is limited.

