Based on Dan Brown’s (The Da Vinci Code) international best-selling thriller novel ¨Dan Brown´s The Lost Symbol¨, the series revolves around the adventures of young symbology professor Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of dangerous puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a terrifying global conspiracy.

The television series premieres next Monday. Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (the lost symbol) through Universal’s new premium channel screens.

The series has a total of 10 episodes in which different stories are told based on the homonymous novel by the American writer known for The Da Vinci Code (2003) and many other globally successful titles.

The story follows the early adventures of the young Harvard symbologist, robert langdonwho must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The production arrives starring Ashley Zuckerman, who plays Langdon. The main antagonist, Mal’akh, will be Beau Knappwho expressed that in order to simulate his character’s tattoos he sometimes had to spend up to eight hours in makeup.

It will also feature Smithsonian Secretary Peter Solomon played by eddie izzardwith the scientist and Peter’s sister, Katherine Solomon played by Valerie Curry and CIA security director Inoue Sato played by Sumalee Montano.

In addition, a character from the books comes to the new production with a much broader participation. ¨Dan Brown´s The Lost Symbol¨ will have Alfonso Núñez played by Rick Gonzalez who will be the uniformed Capitol police officer who will play a key role in the search for Professor Langdon.

The lost symbol is a sequel to Angels and Demons?

It is considered a prequel to the events that occur in the other film versions.

The entire story focuses on Robert Langdon as he begins his career as a professor of symbology at Harvard University. All these events will also be essential to explain the absence of Tom Hanks, the actor who had played him in the previous films.

As for written fiction, there are prequels in the author’s books. Dan Brown’s homonymous novel is a sequel to The Da Vinci Code (which would be the sequence after Angels and Demons).

Under that line of ideas, ¨Dan Brown´s The Lost Symbol¨ the series will present the young Robert who seeks to decipher symbols for the CIA after his mentor is kidnapped.