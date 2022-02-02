The latest Windows 11 update could speed up our computer

The release of Windows 11 had its problems. Microsoft is never exempt from some problems and with this operating system there was not going to be an exception. Windows 11 continues to experience an issue where some devices might run slower than usual. The bug affects hard drives and solid-state drives (SSDs), with reports claiming that some storage drives run more than 50% slowerand Microsoft has not adequately fixed the problem.

The problem was first reported in july 2021 and has been affecting users for a long time. This issue was officially resolved in the December 2021 Cumulative Update. When Microsoft acknowledged that a bug in Windows 11 affects the performance of “all disks (NVMe, SSD, HDD)” by performing unnecessary actions each time a write operation occurs.

Windows 11 could run faster soon

The problem is that the cumulative update of Windows 11 fixes these performance issues for some users only and there are reports that SSDs or HDDs are still slower than they should be.

Therefore, the bug is still present in the December 2021 and January 2022 security updates. But it looks like a new optional update finally addresses the storage drive issue.

According to the Windows Latest team, Windows 11 KB5008353 apply some major fixes and also addresses the critical issue of SSDs/HDDs for everyone. The performance issue that has been ravaging the operating system for nearly eight months has been fixed. In the release notes, Microsoft notes that it has fixed another bug with the USN journal that causes a strange performance regression issue.

“Addresses a performance regression issue that occurs when update sequence number (USN) journaling is enabled”Microsoft said.

Furthermore, users also confirmed that are no longer seeing performance issues with their storage drives and the operating system feels faster. “Not only on NVME, even my SATA SSD is faster now. Previously Windows 11 used to boot slower than Windows 10”noted one user, and there are similar confirmations on the Feedback Hub.