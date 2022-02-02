The latest innovations from Israel

Jewish Link – Like every week, Jewish Link brings to you the latest innovations and contributions in technology and health from Israel, the Start Up Nation.

COVID-19 identified in wastewater using technology developed by Israeli tech company Kando

Kando technology is used to identify COVID-19 using sensors and control units placed in municipal sewage systems to collect data, as well as artificial intelligence and computer analysis.

All of this could prevent a future wave of increased morbidity and allow early discovery of new variants through geographic identification.

Two recent studies reveal that new mothers transmit COVID-19 antibodies to their babies

The first was conducted by the University of Massachusetts and the second by the Carmel Medical Center in Haifa, Israel.

The Carmel Medical Center study claims that women who have received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine transmit the antibodies to their babies during their second trimester of pregnancy.

The future of personalized medicine

“Personalized cancer medicine: This used to be the future and now it’s the present,” Dr. Yoav Manaster, CEO of Progenetics, said recently.

Progenetics, founded by Manaster in 2015, bridges the gap between standard medicine and the cutting-edge oncology diagnostic services available today, bringing these innovative technologies to Israeli doctors and patients.

Genomic tests today can bring much more precision, digitalization and the future of this field, he added, is in artificial intelligence (AI) to personalize the treatment of patients.

The Mediterranean green diet helps keep the brain young, according to an Israeli study

The findings of the 18-month randomized trial, led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in collaboration with experts from the University of Leipzig and Harvard, were published Tuesday in the journal The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

They found that a green Mediterranean diet, made up of foods high in polyphenols and low in red and processed meat, slows age-related brain atrophy.

Plant-based 3D printed salmon by Israeli startup

Rehovot-based Plantish says it made a fully vegan, structured, boneless salmon fillet with the same nutritional value as real fish, which is rich in protein, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and B vitamins, but without mercury. , antibiotics, hormones, microplastics and toxins often found in ocean or aquaculture species.

