The key scene of ‘Don’t look up’ that they rewrote fifteen times

When you sit down to watch a disastrous movie or series, one of those that are so upsetting that they make you feel bad as the scenes go by, you are always tempted to use a harsh tone in your analysis texts; even malicious. But letting yourself be carried away by those understandable human impulses is not worthy of a professional film journalist. Because the elaboration of a work like don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021), very decent anyway, or any other more brainless has a lot of work behind; and she deserves respect.

This basically educated perspective, by which one exposes the defects of the audiovisual proposal in question without saying a word thicker than another but neither leaving anything unfortunate in the inkwell, is strengthened when details of interest about its realization are known, which in addition it involves a lot of people if we talk about big productions. For example, we have learned that there was a very specific scene from astronomer Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) which was rewritten more than a dozen times.

A Pivotal ‘Don’t Look Up’ Speech

In an interview by Adam McKay (the big bet) with Joe Hagan for Vanity Fair magazine, the American director has said that he sent him the script for don’t look up to the actor of titanica (James Cameron, 1997), very committed to the fight against climate change and who was looking for a new project “with environmental nuances”. Before the artist signed on to star in the Netflix film, he asked her if I could include a forceful speech by the mouth of his scientist, similar to the most remembered of Network, a relentless world (Sidney Lumet, 1976).

This wonderful film, impossible to forget, had been mentioned by the filmmaker during their first meeting to make him understand the tone he wanted to give to his satire; apart from the great carnival (Billy Wilder, 1951) and Red phone? We fly to Moscow (Stanley Kubrick, 1964). And Adam McKay told him that “speeches are misleading,” worried that it sounded like preachy talk. “They’re like drum solos. They were awesome in the ’70s, but… So Leonardo DiCaprio replied that they could undermine it to laugh.

After having drafted fifteen different versions, they considered that it was ready, and it was a triumph. “I think it got one of the biggest laughs in the movie when we did the first test screening,” the director recalled. But Leonardo DiCaprio and him they had the help of Amy Mainzer, University of Arizona professor listed in the end credits as “technological advisor in astronomy”. But, to be honest, his contributions to the creative team of don’t look up they got further.

The advice of a scientist who went beyond what was expected

“I worked on all aspects of the film, especially the dialogue. Leo and me we spoke on dozens of calls about his keynote speech alone”, the American astronomer told her friend Mark Boslough for the magazine Skeptical Inquirer. “For two years, I had many, many discussions with Adam, Leo and the rest of the cast about the motivations of scientists; the tension between them on how to handle the situation and the importance of the scientific peer review process to solve global challenges”.

“Of course, we had many discussions about asteroid mining and the often toxic role of billionaires who feel they know better than everyone else,” continues Amy Mainzer. “The fundamental tension between whether it is better to protest against the systems of the powerful or to try to influence from within is a big part of the story. My point to Adam and Leo was that as scientists, We often don’t have the power to make the changes we know need to be made. from a technical point of view to fix a situation”.

And the scientist raises one of the most important questions of don’t look up to his professional group for the enormous challenges that, without fail, we human beings must face on this wounded planet: “Is it better for us to protest or try to be the adult in the room with a group of people with whom we can be deeply in disagreement? The worst thing we can do is give up. The future depends on us. That’s the best thing about science fiction: it can allow us to see a possible future and choose a different path.”