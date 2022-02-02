The ISS will have a film studio and Tom Cruise is getting closer to filming in space

Despite not being able to shoot in space due to the logistics of traveling to the International Space Station, the film industry has managed to deliver amazing movies set in outer space, like interstellar or first-manwhich provide a very accurate visualization of what it would be like to be in space.

The frames set in space They have been achieved thanks to the extensive research carried out by the teams on weightlessness or other effects, in addition to the large economic investment contemplated by the space simulation.

Now, thanks to new agreements between NASA and the Axiom Space company (yes, like the galactic cruiser in the movie wall e), all this could be left behind and before 2028 we could have our first movies shot in space.

This will happen thanks to inflatable module SEE-1 -7 meters long- that can be attached to the orbital station, allowing private companies to present films -as if they were going to a cinema- and even record them from there thanks to its film set.

We are excited to be selected as a manufacturer of SEE-1, a multipurpose inflatable module that will attach to Axiom Station and serve as the 1st media venue in space – expanding human activity in orbit and generating economic value and inspiration on Earth. https://t.co/OPoUaZOfq7 — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) January 20, 2022

The Axiom Module will be in charge of the British studio Space Entertainment Enterprise and you can even stream live content, including movies, TV shows, music, and sporting events.

Cruise’s dream and an astronaut’s warning

Now, Who will be in charge of inaugurating this model? The answer is simple, the Hollywood favorite: Tom Cruise.

For years it has been said that the protagonist of Mission Impossible I would go to the ISS to make a moviebut hope was lost due to the actor’s busy schedule and because Roscosmos anticipated the American’s dream and sent the first Russian actress and director to record the first film in space.

The difference will be that Cruise will be able to do it directly from this new movie studio and would take off to the orbital station aboard a crew dragon capsule from SpaceX.

At the moment, Cruise’s film does not have a definitive script nor an estimated date to begin filming. Film experts believe that the plot could be linked to a new installment of Mission Impossiblebut everything remains unknown.

The only “inconvenience” that the “Top Gun” in his filming is the unusual warning given to him by astronaut Victor Glover: the nauseating smell of the International Space Station.

“The first time you arrive at the space station is when you notice the strongest smell because you get saturated and you get used to it later, but it was an interesting combination. (…) When you enter the module that has the lifting, the strength training equipment, that’s also where the bathroom is. So, that’s the most odoriferous module. That smells like locker roomGlover told Cruise on the NASA podcast. The Body in Space.